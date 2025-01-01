Iran says Russian FM Lavrov will visit Tehran in coming days

TEHRAN (AFP): Iran’s foreign ministry said Saturday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Tehran in the coming days to meet his Iranian counterpart and discuss “regional and international developments.”

“The visit … will be carried out within the framework of ongoing consultations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation on bilateral relations and regional and international developments,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, according to a statement by the ministry.