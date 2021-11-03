TEHRAN (AFP): Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said Wednesday they had thwarted an attempt by the US Navy to seize a tanker in the Sea of Oman carrying its oil.
The sequence of events was initially reported by state television, without specifying the date.
In a statement on its website Sepahnews, the IRGC later suggested that the incident occurred over a week ago.
Iran says stopped US Navy attempt
