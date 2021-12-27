Iran says will help Yemen to find a way out of crisis

TEHRAN (RIA Novosti): The Iranian authorities will continue to support the Yemeni people, they will try to find a solution to the crisis in this country as soon as possible, said on Monday the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic, Said Khatibzade.

“Our advice, as always, is to seek a political solution as the only way to end the crisis in Yemen . We support the defenseless people of Yemen so that the voice of the oppressed population of this country is heard. We will try to find a solution to the crisis in Yemen as soon as possible,” Khatibzade said. during the weekly press conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.