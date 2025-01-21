Iran seeks direct intelligence ties with Kabul

KABUL (TOLOnews): Iranian media outlets have reported that Iran has requested the establishment of a direct communication channel between the intelligence agencies of Kabul and Tehran.

The Islamic Emirate delegation, which traveled to Iran and met with officials from the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Justice of that country, considered direct communication between the specialized sectors of both countries the most effective way to resolve common issues.

According to these reports, the Iranian Deputy Minister of Interior, in a meeting with the delegation from the Supreme Court of the Islamic Emirate, emphasized that the release of criminals, border issues, counterterrorism, drug trafficking, and human trafficking are key priorities in relations between the two countries.

IRNA reported: “Pourjamshidian considered the establishment of a direct communication channel between the intelligence, security, and law enforcement agencies of both sides effective in strengthening bilateral relations.”

“The only communication channel should be mutual respect for the laws and regulations of the concerned countries. I hope the Iranians will accept a politically stable Afghanistan next to them. The delegation from the Supreme Court should ensure that we no longer witness the execution of Afghans,” said Zalmay Afghan Yar, a military affairs expert.

The Supreme Court also stated in a press release that the Islamic Emirate delegation, in a meeting with Iran’s Deputy Minister of Justice, discussed the transfer of Afghan prisoners to their home country and cooperation between the Interpol police of both countries.

“We have problems with Iran regarding Afghan migrants and prisoners, which can only be resolved through dialogue,” said Saleem Paigir, a political affairs expert.

This comes after the Islamic Emirate delegation, in a meeting with the Deputy for International Affairs of the Iranian Judiciary, had requested a list of Afghan citizens sentenced to execution and sought alternative solutions to prevent their execution.