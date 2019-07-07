Iran set to breach uranium enrichment limit

TEHRAN (AA): Iran said Sunday it will surpass the limit of uranium enrichment set by the 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, government spokesman Ali Rabiei said Tehran will breach the 3.67% limit of uranium enrichment, according to the official IRNA news agency.

The new enrichment percentage “will be based on our needs,” he said, without giving any further details.

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Iran will reduce its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, accusing Europeans of failing to meet their obligations.

“Today is the last day of the 60-day opportunity given to the Europeans, and since Iran has not gained what it expects from its JCPOA commitments, it is time to start the second phase of reducing its commitments,” he said, referring to the nuclear deal.

Under the deal, Iran agreed to destroy its stockpile of medium-enriched uranium and cut its stockpile of low-enriched uranium by 98%.

The deal was signed by the U.K., the U.S., Russia, China, France, Germany and the EU in 2015.

In October 2017, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his country would no longer be a signatory to the deal and withdrew from the agreement.

Shortly afterward, Washington imposed sanctions on Iran.