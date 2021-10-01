Iran-South Korea distaste relations

The Foreign Minister of South Korea, Chung Eui-yong and Foreign Minister of Iran Mr. Hossein Amir-ud-din held tele-conversation on Thursday to discuss Tehran’s money frozen under US sanctions and ongoing multilateral efforts to restore the 2015 Iranian nuclear agreement. The South Korean leader said that his country wants to maintain close relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, while Iranian Foreign Minister requested South Korea to redouble efforts to address the issue of Tehran’s frozen funds. According to Foreign Minister of South Korea, Seoul has made the best possible efforts, including using part of the money to pay off Iran’s UN dues and engage in humanitarian trade. Foreign Minister Chung also promised that South Korea will actively explore ways to cooperate with Iran to help the country overcome the ongoing humanitarian crisis stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Chung also expressed support for the negotiations over the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the world powers. Chung and Amir-Abdollahian shared the need for the two countries to work together to deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly as the two nations would mark the 60th anniversary of their bilateral relations next year.

In fact, South Korea had frozen $ 7 billion of Iran in its banks after the imposition of sanctions by the United States in 2018. Iranian government has been urging the South Korean leadership to unfreeze its assets during the past, but staunch US allies did not move on Iran’s request. However, the government of former President Rouhani has adopted an indirect approach and Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps seized a South Korean oil tanker MT Hankuk Chemi on allegations of polluting the Iranian waters in January 2021. During the dialogue with the South Korean delegation regarding the seized vessel, Iran demanded release of its assets by two South Korean banks to get the bilateral relations on track. Later, South Korean Ambassador to Iran, Ryu Jeong Hyun held several rounds of talks with Iran’s Central Bank governor Abdol-Nasser Hemmati on the issue of asset freeze in February 2021. After consultation with the United States, South Korea agreed to release one billion dollars to Iran under the Swiss Financial Humanitarian Channel (a provision set by the Trump administration to allow humanitarian trade to Iran) including payment of Iran’s contribution to the UN and export of coronavirus medicines to Iran. However, Iranian government demanded release of its total $ 7 billion assets from South Korean banks. South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun visited Iran in April and discussed overall bilateral relations and assets issues with Iranian leadership.

Iranian government released MT Hankuk Chemi ahead of Chung’s visit to Iran. The South Korean leader informed Iranian government that his country can not do anything until the US Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issues a permit to release Iranian funds. However, Chung was of the view that restoration of the nuclear deal will help to resolve the issue. South Korean leaders assured Iran of their support to resolve the issue but also displayed their helplessness in the wake of US sanctions. After several rounds of indirect talks between the US and Iran, both parties could not succeed to strike a deal for restoration of JCPOA vis-à-vis abolition of sanctions by the US. Seemingly, the waning days of Iranian people are less likely to end in near future.