Iran state TV hit in Israeli attack on Tehran

TEHRAN: The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) building was struck in an Israeli attack on Monday, cutting live coverage immediately.

The blast occurred as the presenter was live on TV lambasting Israel before she was seen leaving the live broadcast, Iranian media reported, sharing a video of the incident.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Iran’s state television and radio were “about to disappear,” after an evacuation warning was issued for the district in Tehran where the broadcaster is based.

“The Iranian propaganda and incitement megaphone is about to disappear,” he said in a statement. “Evacuation of nearby residents has begun.”

Israel’s military urged residents in a portion of the capital’s northern District 3 to evacuate “immediately” on Monday, saying it intended to carry out air strikes there.

“In the coming hours, the (Israeli military) will operate in the area, as it has in recent days throughout Tehran, to strike military infrastructure of the Iranian regime,” the military said in a post on X in Persian.

The area marked for evacuation is an upmarket part of the Iranian capital home to at least four hospitals and medical centers, a major police building and state broadcaster IRIB.

It also houses several embassies, including those of Qatar, Oman and Kuwait, as well as UN offices and the Agence France-Presse bureau.

Earlier Monday, the Israeli army said that it had achieved “total air superiority in the skies over Tehran.”

