Iran summons European diplomats over ‘provocative’ UN meeting

TEHRAN (AFP): Iran summoned diplomats representing the United Kingdom, France and Germany on Thursday in protest over a UN Security Council meeting on Tehran’s nuclear program, a foreign ministry statement said.

There was “no technical or legal justification” for the meeting, the statement said, calling it “provocative and political, in line with the unilateral and nervous approach of the United States.”

The meeting on Iran’s program on Wednesday saw the US mission accuse Iran of “brazen behavior” related to its nuclear program.

Several Council members had requested the meeting over the latest report from the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency.

The report said Iran had significantly increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to 60 percent purity – close to the 90 percent needed for an atomic bomb.

The three diplomatic representatives “were summoned to the foreign ministry in protest over their complicity with the United States and for holding a meeting behind closed doors on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program,” the Iranian foreign ministry added.

In 2015, Iran reached a landmark deal on its nuclear program with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States, which led to a lessening of sanctions targeting Tehran in exchange for curbs on its program.

But in 2018, during his first White House term, President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal and reimposed heavy sanctions.

Since his return to the White House in January, the Republican president has called for a new nuclear deal with Iran, but Tehran says no such agreement is possible as long as punishing sanctions remain in place.

China said Wednesday it would host three-way nuclear talks with Russia and Iran later this week.