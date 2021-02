TEHRAN (Agencies): Iran has summoned Turkey’s Ambassador Derya Ors to protest the Turkish interior minister’s “unacceptable” claim about the presence of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group’s members in the Islamic Republic.

The Turkish envoy was called in on Sunday and notified of the protest.

The Iranian ministry called on the Turkish government to take “serious” measures to prevent the infiltration of terrorist groups through the Islamic Republic’s borders.