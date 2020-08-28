Iran sympathizes with Afghans over flood damages

TEHRAN (Agencies): Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson expressed sympathy with Afghanistan over the casualties and damages caused by heavy flooding.

In a statement, Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed sympathy with the Afghan nation and government over the recent flooding in some parts of the country, which resulted in casualties and material damages.

Heavy flooding in northern and eastern Afghanistan has killed at least 100 people.

Summer often brings heavy rainfall in northern and eastern Afghanistan, leading to floods that leave hundreds dead every year.

Earlier this month, 16 people, including 15 children, were killed and dozens of houses destroyed when flash floods hit a village in the eastern province of Nangarhar.