Iran to help Afghanistan implement water, power projects

KABUL (Pajhwok): Iran is determined to cooperate with Afghanistan in the implementation of water and power development projects, the country’s envoy has said.

The Ministry of Water and Power wrote on its X-page that acting minister Maulvi Abdul Latif Mansour met with Iranian ambassador to Kabul Ali Reza Bekdali and discussed with him expanding bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides talked about strengthening and continuing cooperation, especially in area of implementation of water and power development projects in Afghanistan, the ministry wrote.

Mansour assured the Iranian ambassador the Islamic Emirate welcomes strengthening of development and economic cooperation between the two neighbors and that currently an opportunity existed for investment in Afghanistan.

For his part, the Iranian ambassador said that Iran was ready to assist Afghanistan in implementing water and electricity development projects.

The two sides also discussed water shortages and drought.