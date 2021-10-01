Iran to set date in ‘weeks’ to return to nuclear talks

PARIS (AFP): Iran s new government will in the next few weeks decide on a date to return to nuclear talks in Vienna, a spokesman said on Thursday.

“I assume that in a few weeks we are in a position to set a date with our friends in Europe,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a gathering in the French city of Caen.

“Then possibly we can start negotiations in Vienna.”

The analytical work will end “maybe in a few days, less than a few weeks”, he said.

“We are not going to waste even a minute to get back to Vienna,” he said.

Khatibzadeh had earlier told Le Monde newspaper that the new Iranian administration would return to the talks more quickly than Biden s did.

Negotiations had resumed on 6 April in Vienna, 77 days after Joe Biden took office on 20 January.

However, “it has only been 50 days since the new Iranian government took office”, he said.

The 2015 nuclear deal with Iran offered to lift sanctions in return for Tehran committing to abandon any ambition to develop nuclear weapons and for a drastic reduction in its atomic programme and submission to tighter UN control.

But after the unilateral withdrawal of the Americans from the agreement in 2018 under Donald Trump, Tehran has gradually abandoned most of its commitments.