Iran, Turkey vow to bolster ties

TEHRAN (Agencies): Iran and Turkey have emphasized their determination to further enhance good-neighborly relations in various sectors and keep up political dialog and cooperation to thwart enemy plots against the two neighboring countries.

In a joint statement issued following the Sixth Meeting of the High Level Cooperation Council (HLCC) between Turkey and Iran, the two neighbors “expressed their resolve to effectively implement their bilateral decisions on the basis of mutual interests.”

Tehran and Ankara called for continued efforts to broaden their neighborly ties “nourished by their strong political will,” according to the statement.

On regional conflicts, the two neighbors shared the view that disputes should be settled peacefully through the internationally-recognized principles of international law, without resorting to force or threat of force, the statement added.

Addressing the meeting, which was held virtually due to the pandemic, President Hassan Rouhani called for the development of “amicable” relations between the Islamic Republic and Turkey with the aim of thwarting enemy plots against the two neighboring countries.

Rouhani highlighted the two neighbors’ special status in the sensitive Middle East region, saying the unpleasant developments in the region have failed to affect deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

“Iran and Turkey are two great powers in the region and there have always been animosities and grudges against both countries … so there is no other way but to strengthen friendly relations between the two countries to overcome such conspiracies,” said Rouhani. Rouhani said that Tehran-Ankara relations have always been based on “good neighborliness, common cultural values and mutual respect.”

The bilateral ties, he added, also serve the interests of both nations and ensure “stability, security and peace in the region.”

“The borders of the two countries have always been the borders of peace and friendship, and especially in the past seven years, the efforts of the two governments have been based on the promotion of bilateral relations and regional and international cooperation,” said the Iranian president.

Erdogan, for his part, described joint meetings of the cooperation council as a symbol of friendship between the two nations, saying key decisions have been made for the enhancement of mutual ties during such meetings.