Iran urges Afghanistan to be more decisive in war on drugs

KABUL (Ariana News): Iran’s deputy interior minister Ali-Akbar Pour-Jamshidian praised Afghanistan for banning the cultivation, and buying and selling of drugs in the country but asked Kabul to be more decisive in the fight against narcotics.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with an Afghan delegation, headed by Mullah Abdul Haq Akhund Hamkar, the Afghan deputy interior minister, in Tehran on Monday.

Pour-Jamshidian highlighted that Iran has long had close relations with Afghanistan and that Tehran aims to foster cooperation and interactions between the two countries to resolve issues.

He also discussed the issue of water rights, and said that since the two sides are willing to address challenges, “we can solve this problem, which can contribute to enhancing collaborations in security and economy sectors”, IRNA reported.

He also proposed the expansion of cooperation between Iranian and Afghan anti-narcotics police, and the anti narcotics force (ANF) of Pakistan, to combat drug trafficking more effectively.

“Today, the war on drug trafficking is a scientific task. Traditional methods are not working anymore. Fortunately, the Iranian Anti-Narcotics police is equipped with the most up-to-date equipment and training.

“The country can share its experiences and expertise with Afghanistan,” he added.

Hamkar, for his part, said that over the past 45 years, there has been no limitation on poppy cultivation and buying and selling narcotics, but it has changed now.

He said the two countries can enhance cooperation by replacing poppy cultivation.