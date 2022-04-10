Iran: US must guarantee in Vienna it won’t pull out of nuclear deal

TEHRAN (TASS): The American side must guarantee non-exit from the nuclear deal if a compromise is reached during the negotiations in Vienna. The corresponding appeal addressed to the President of Iran was published by the Majlis (parliament) of the country on Sunday.

“In the new negotiations, the United States is obliged to give legal guarantees of non-withdrawal from the nuclear deal, and they must be confirmed by key American state institutions,” the Mehr news agency quoted the text of the statement.

