Iran: US seeks religious divisions in Afghanistan

TEHRAN (IRNA): Iran’s Parliament Speaker said that the United States seeks to create ethnic and religious division in Afghani-stan to be able to blackmail the government in Kabul.

Speaking in an open session on Sunday in Iran’s Parliament, Baqer Qalibaf touched upon the recent tragic events in Afghanistan and blamed insecurity in the country on the US.

He said that the US uses the ISIS to make Afgha-nistan insecure so that it ca-n cause an unprecedented crisis in the country thro-ugh creating ethnic and religious division to be able to blackmail the government in Kabul.

The Islamic Republic of Iran recognizes Kabul as responsible for providing security, but the caretaker government in the country has failed to do so up to now, the speaker noted.

Forming an all-inclusive government that cover all ethnic groups is among the first and foremost requirements of success in providing security, Qalibaf said.

