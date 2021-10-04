Iran will not allow “interventionists” to influence Transcaucasus: FM

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said Monday during a meeting with his colleague from Armenia Ararat Mirz-oyan that Tehran will not a-llow “foreign interventionists” to influence the situation in Transcaucasia, as well as Iran’s relations with the countries of this region.

Armenian Foreign Min-ister Mirzoyan left on Mo-nday on a working visit to Iran to discuss regional issues with his Iranian cou-nterpart, including the latest developments in relatio-ns between Iran and Azer-baijan.

“Our region and our northern neighbors are suffering from a crisis situation, especially due to the presence of Israel and terrorists in some parts of the region. We will not allow foreign interventions to influence Iran’s relations with its neighbors, including Armenia. The problems of the region must be solved by the countries in this region. region, without any foreign interference,”- quotes the Fars agency as saying Abdollahian.

Earlier, the Iranian armed forces held military exercises near the border with Azerbaijan in the northwest of the country. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the Azerbaijani society had fair questions as to why Iran had not previously conducted exercises on the border with Azerbaijan, when a number of territories in Karabakh were under the control of the Armenian Armed Forces.

Iranian authorities suspect that Azerbaijan is conducting close military cooperation with Israel. Colonel Hossein Pursmail stated that “such cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel is not in the interests of Baku and threatens its existence.”