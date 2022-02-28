Iran will recognize inclusive government in Afghanistan: FM

KABUL (Khaama Press): Iran’s Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian said that they will recognize if the Taliban establish an all-inclusive government. Speaking in an interview with Iran’s Press TV, Amir-Abdollahian said that an Afghan delegation has recently visited Iran that talked over different issues.

The Iranian Foreign Minister added that he reminded the Afghan delegation and the Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi that the establishment of the inclusive government in Afghanistan is Key and that all factions in Afghanistan must see themselves in the government. Abdollahian called US withdrawal from Afghanistan “embarrassing” and added that the US 20-year presence in Afghanistan was a debacle.

“The US claimed that everything from the US pullout to the resurgence of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan but the United States asked Iran’s cooperation that was denied.” Said the Foreign Minister. Amir further added that the Afghan people have been their close neighbors and that the people have resisted the US presence in the past two decades in Afghanistan as they did in the past decades against the Soviet Union.