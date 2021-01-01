Iran won’t rest until bringing Soleimani’s assassins to justice

TEHRAN (IRNA): Iranian Foreign Ministry in a message stressed that Iran will not rest until perpetrators of assassinating Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani are brought to justice.

“By committing a craven act of terror against Gen Soleimani, the US violated int’l law & the UN Charter in a blatant violation of Iraqi sovereignty,” Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote in its Twitter account on Friday.

“The US’ lawlessness in full show. #Iran won’t rest until bringing those responsible to justice,” it added.

General Soleimani was assassinated in the US terrorist attack on his motorcade at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020, which falls on today according to the Iranian calendar.

A day after the assassination of General Soleimani, President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran reserves the right to take revenge by proportionate military action, and will do it.

General Soleimani could strengthen the Resistance front against the Zionist regime of Israel and destroyed the US hegemony clout, he added.

Earlier, Commander of the Quds Force of the IRGC Brigadier General Esmail Qa’ani described the martyred commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani as a hero of the Islamic Ummah who defeated the hegemonic powers.

He said that one of the most outstanding characteristics of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani was his strong logic concerning all issues.

At the first martyrdom anniversary of General Soleimani and his companions, General Gha’ani stated that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayato-llah Seyyed Ali Khamenei offered martyr Soleimani three medals of honor at their last meeting.