Iranian ambassador bids farewell to Muttaqi

KABUL (BNA): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a farewell meeting between Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the Ambassador and Special Representative of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate.

According to Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who shared the update on his X account, the meeting took place in Kabul on Tuesday.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and regional developments during the meeting.

Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi commended Ambassador Qomi’s efforts during his tenure in Afghanistan and expressed the Ministry’s readiness to collaborate with the incoming Iranian ambassador to further strengthen bilateral ties.