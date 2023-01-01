Iranian Ambassador bids farewell to Raja

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali on Thursday met with National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf at the Parliament House to discuss matters of mutual interest, including strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields, promoting regional peace and security, besides enhancing trade and economic ties between Pakistan and Iran.

Speaker Ashraf congratulated Seyed Mohammad Ali on his successful diplomatic assignment in Pakistan and appreciated his contributions to further strengthening the brotherly ties between the two countries. He expressed gratitude to the Supreme Leader and President Raisi for their continued support to the Kashmir cause and assured Iran of Pakistan’s support on its core issues, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of action (JCPOA) and human rights issues.

The speaker felicitated the Iranian Ambassador on the revival of Iran and Saudi Arab diplomatic relations. Underscoring Pakistan’s close fraternal relations with Iran and Saudi Arabia, he termed it as a positive step that would lead to improving regional peace and stability as well as increasing cooperation among Muslim countries to overcome the current challenges faced by Muslim Ummah.

The two sides reiterated their commitment to fighting terrorism, which poses a common threat to both Iran and Pakistan, through joint concerted efforts. They also acknowledged the positive trajectory in bilateral relations, including enhanced engagement at multiple levels and frequent exchange of visits and telephone calls between the leadership on all matters of significance.

Both sides also agreed to hold an Iranian art/photo exhibition at the Parliament, displaying rare manuscripts of the Holy Qur’an and other sacred documents. The event would be in continuation of the golden jubilee celebratory activities of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan passed in 1973.

The speaker concluded by thanking Seyed Mohammad Ali for his productive and fruitful tenure in Pakistan and wished him all the best for his next diplomatic assignment. (APP)