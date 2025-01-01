Iranian envoy calls on Maulana Fazl to discuss Israeli aggression

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Raza Amiri Moghaddam visited the residence of JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday to inquire after his health and also held discussions on Israeli aggression in Middle East.

During the meeting Iranian ambassador expressed best wishes for the health and well-being of JUI chief. Both sides also held talks on boosting of Iran-Pakistan relations, the regional situation, especially Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Raza Amiri lauded the efforts of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam in support of Palestine during their Gaza solidarity protests held across Pakistan,

Iranian ambassador told Fazl that, “he wanted to consult with scholars, especially wise and wise political leaders like you”.

On the occasion, JUI Chief said entire Ummah should raise a strong voice in support of the Palestinians. Fazl said regional countries especially, Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia should take concrete measures against Israel aggression in Gaza.

“We, along with the people of Pakistan, have buried the conspiracy to recognize Israel in Pakistan”, JUI chief added. JUI Spokesperson Aslam Ghori, former MNA Maulana Muhammad Qasim, Mufti Abrar Ahmed and others also attended the meeting.