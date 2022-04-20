Iranian envoy, HIA chief confer on refugees’ problems

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Iranian ambassador in Kabul has discussed issues of common interest with and Hezb-i-Islami Afghanistan (HIA) chief Gulbadin Hekmatyar. Ambassador Bahador Aminian and Hekmatyar conferred political and social issues, including the situation of Afghan refugees in Iran.

A statement from HIA said Hekmatyar had urged the Taliban to form a coalition involving HIA a year before they took over of Kabul. The statement added he had told the Taliban that his party shared common interests and values with them and they could set ip an Islamic system together.

Hekmatyar slammed the Taliban recently for removing his party leaders from the Ministry of Justice. The HIA chief asserted that even the former Soviet Union and NATO had failed to eliminate his party.

Related