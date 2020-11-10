Iranian FM arrives Pakistan on two-day visit

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Javad Zarif on Tuesday will arrive here on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

The Iranian foreign minister will have delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and have interaction with other dignitaries.

He will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign office spokesperson in a press release said.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif’s visit to Pakistan forms part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

This is his fourth visit to Pakistan during the last two and a half years.