Iranian FM hopes to reach agreement on nuclear deal soon

MOSCOW (TASS): Tehran expects “good agreements” to be reached in the near future on the Joint Com-prehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program. This was stated on Tuesday by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian at a press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“We hope that the American side will give up its exorbitant demands at the very moment in which we are closer to achieving it, and we will be able in the near future, so to speak, with the support of all the parties participating in the Vienna talks, <…> to announce that a good agreement has been reached,” he said.

According to the Iranian minister, the delay in the negotiations could lead to the creation of good ground for resolving the remaining issues.

In addition, he noted the balance of Iran’s foreign p-olicy. “Iran today plays an important role in its balan-ced foreign policy and does not want to become a satellite of someone else, and d-oes not want to create satellites for itself,” he added.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also said that Russia does not create any obstacles for negotiations on the Iranian nuclear deal, they are in no way connected with the situation around Ukraine.

“Russia does not create any obstacles to reaching agreements, there is no connection between the Ukrainian events that we talked about and the Vienna talks,” he said.

Abdollahian stressed that Russia has played an important and constructive role from the very beginning of these negotiations. “Until the end of the negotiations and the achievement of a good, strong and lasting agreement, Russia will be close to Iran and will support Iran to achieve this agreement,” he added.

According to the Iranian Foreign Minister, no one can be an obstacle to the development of relations between Tehran and Moscow.

“This is just the realization of the interests of the people of Iran, [it] shows us the way for further movement and cannot have a negative impact on the course of the Vienna talks,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian added.

