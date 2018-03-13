Iranian FM says terrorism attempt foiled with Pakistan’s assistance

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that two suicide blast attempts near his country’s border with Pakistan were foiled due to efforts from both countries.

“Last night we had two suicide attack attempts from Pakistani territory into Iran. Both of them were foiled and we had excellent cooperation last night from the Pakistani armed forces in order to contain this. We are very happy with the level of cooperation that exists today,” Zarif, who is visiting Pakistan, told a private TV channel.

The Iranian foreign minister reiterated his commitment towards improving relations between the neighbouring countries, stressing that Iran would not allow its land to be used for activities against Pakistan.

“We have had conversations and discussions with our Pakistani friends at the highest level. We provided whatever we had and we continue to be ready. We believe that at the highest level there is a clear understanding in Pakistan about the fact that what we stated publically will continue to be the case.”

Zarif also spoke about attempts by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to improve relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. “Unfortunately he [Nawaz Sharif] was not as warmly received in Saudi Arabia on this particular proposal. There was no reception to his suggestion.”

Commenting on Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was caught by Pakistan in March 2016 while crossing over from Iran, Zarif said the Iranian government had provided Pakistan with all the intelligence they had.

The Iranian foreign minister said there was a need to liberate the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) from political domination by those who were not interested in the goals of the OIC.

When asked about the future of the US-Iran nuclear deal, Zarif said the United States was in no position to either violate the deal or set conditions. “Unfortunately president Trump has made a habit of being unpredictable and he has turned that habit into being unreliable.”

The foreign minister added that the United States was behind this nuclear agreement. “If others in the international community believe that the signature of a US president is only credible as long as that president is in office than I don’t think anybody would be interested in reaching an agreement with the United States because they are bound to be violated within 4-8 years.

