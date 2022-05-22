Iranian officer shot dead in Tehran

TEHRAN (TASS): An officer of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) was shot dead on Sunday on a street in eastern Tehran. This was reported by the IRNA agency with reference to the press service of the corps.

It is noted that we are talking about Colonel Sayad Khodai, who at the time of the assassination attempt was moving around the city by car. The press service of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps called the incident an act of terrorism.

According to the agency, the assassination attempt took place around 16:00 local time (15:30 Moscow time) in one of the alleys near the capital’s Mujahedin-e Eslam street.

The attack involved two people on a motorcycle. The attackers shot the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officer five times.

