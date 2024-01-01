Iranian officials see decline in Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan as an opportunity

KABUL (Khaama Press): An official from Iran’s South Khorasan province has highlighted a decline in Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan, identifying this as an opportunity for Iran to strengthen its trade ties with Afghanistan.

As reported by the IRNA news agency, Ahmad Ariafar, the general director of industry, mines, and commerce in South Khorasan, emphasized that Afghanistan holds great potential for Iran’s technical and engineering services. These developments come in the wake of recent tensions between Iran and Pakistan in the Balochistan region, which have led to casualties on both sides. In a recent incident, nine Pakistanis were killed by unidentified armed individuals in Balochistan, Iran, further escalating tensions between the two neighboring nations.

Furthermore, Pakistani authorities imposed a mandatory visa requirement for Afghan truck drivers, leading to the closure of the Torkham border gate for over 11 days. This closure resulted in significant financial losses for Afghan traders, leaving them deeply discouraged.

Jawad Qana’at, the governor of South Khorasan, added that to boost exports to Afghanistan, they are striving to make the Mahirud border crossing with Afghanistan operational 24 hours a day.

According to IRNA, Alireza Khama Zar, the head of the Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture in Iran’s Birjand city, mentioned that products like cement, tiles, ceramics, eggs, and food items are primarily exported from South Khorasan province to countries including Uzbekistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan. Iran ranks among Afghanistan’s most significant trading partners, facilitating a robust

economic relationship.