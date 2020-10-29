Iranian passenger train arrives in Heart

Monitoring Desk

HERAT: An Iranian passenger train arrived in the western province of Herat through Herat-Khawaf railway on Wednesday, local officials said on Thursday.

An Iranian delegation is in Herat to hold talks with Afghan officials on the railway project, Herat governor’s spokesman Jailani Farhad said.

The Herat-Khawaf railway has four parts with two on Iranian soil and two in Afghanistan. The railway is 225 kilometers. Three phases of the railway project have been completed, Farhad said.

Work on the fourth phase that is 80 kilometers will begin next month, said Herat governor’s spokesman.

The fourth phase passes through Ghorian, Zanjabil and Zinda Jan districts in Heart.

Officials said that with the completion of the project, Afghanistan can take advantage of a railway for the first time that provides access to Turkey and Europe with Iran ports in the Persian Gulf.

The project was started in April 2007 with an initial cost of $75 million and was due to be completed in 2009 but was delayed multiple times. (TOLOnews)