Iranian president arrives in Pakistan on first official visit

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday arrived in Lahore on a two-day official visit, accompanied by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and a high-level delegation.

This marks his first visit to Pakistan as president. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and senior Punjab government officials warmly welcomed him upon his arrival at Lahore airport.

During his stay, the Iranian delegation will visit the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, with security tightened across the city. A formal banquet is scheduled in the president’s honour later today.

On Sunday, Dr Pezeshkian will travel to Islamabad where he will meet key leadership figures including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The two sides will hold discussions on political, economic, and regional issues.

The streets of Islamabad have been decorated with national flags of both countries, along with welcome banners. Security has been tightened ahead of the visit, and all preparations to receive the Iranian delegation have been completed.

‘New dimensions to relations between two countries’

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan told reporters the visit would help give a “new dimension” to relations between the two brotherly Islamic countries. He noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had last visited Iran on May 26, 2025.

“This is Dr Pezeshkian’s first official visit to Pakistan. It comes at a critical time for the region. We hope it will further deepen mutual cooperation,” the spokesperson said.

Mehdi Sanai, Political Adviser to the Iranian President, said in a social media post that the visit would include meetings with cultural and business leaders in Pakistan. He emphasised that ties between the two countries cover political, economic, religious and cultural areas.

Iran and Pakistan currently have bilateral trade worth about $3 billion. Both countries are looking to increase this figure and strengthen cooperation in border provinces.

Pezeshkian is the second Iranian president to visit Pakistan in the last two years. His predecessor, Ebrahim Raisi, visited Pakistan in April 2024 — one month before his death in a helicopter crash. President Pezeshkian also attended Raisi’s memorial ceremony in Tehran in May 2024, where he met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Iranian leader’s visit to Pakistan follows months of tension in the region, including a brief conflict between Iran and Israel. Observers say the visit reflects Tehran’s renewed interest in strengthening ties with neighbouring countries amid growing international pressure and shifting alliances.

During Shehbaz Sharif’s own recent visit to Iran, both sides had agreed to enhance regional connectivity and promote trade. They also expressed concern over Israel’s actions in Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Pakistan, which shares a long border with Iran, has repeatedly stated that it wants to play a constructive role in resolving regional disputes through diplomacy. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts during his meeting with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.