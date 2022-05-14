Iranian President calls for inclusive govt in Kabul

KABUL (Tolo News): The Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi once again called for an inclusive government in Afghanistan that represents all groups and political factions. In a joint press conference with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Raisi discussed the situation in Afghanistan and said the country needs sustainable security.

“Afghan people must have an inclusive government to cover all political groups and ethnicities and as well as a government that can provide a lasting security across the country,” said Ebrahim Raisi. Several Afghan experts said the establishment of an inclusive government could be a pathway to end challenges that currently exist in Afghanistan, Saying the conditions set by the international community are the demands of the Afghan people.

“Forming an inclusive government is an important factor for stabilizing security and the economy in Afghanistan. Such a government, and women and girls’ education, must be focused on,” said Sayed Harron Hashimi, a political expert. The Islamic Emirate said it has already taken steps toward inclusive government. “The Islamic Emirate has always been committed to forming an inclusive government and took steps to prove it; on the other hand, it is an eternal issue of Afghanistan and Afghan people.”

The Islamic Emirate is still struggling for international recognition, despite many efforts made during the past months. However, political offices of several countries remained open in Afghanistan.

The international community has constantly stated that the new government of Afghanistan must fulfill its commitments to receive recognition. The international community insisted on the forming an inclusive government, respect for the rights of women and girls and other minorities, and as well as that Afghanistan not becoming a haven for insurgent groups.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says that a delegation from the Ministry of Defense and Iranian officials met this week to discuss border tensions between the two countries.

According to the ministry, based on previous agreements between the Afghan and Iranian delegations, the two sides met in the Iranian city of Taybad to address “disputes over the Dugharun border in Herat and other border points between the two countries.” According to the Ministry of Defense: “The two sides discussed differences and [ways to] prevent the recurrence of border tensions, and reached an agreement.”

The agreement includes appointing certain individuals to the two countries’ border battalions, improving communication and coordination between border battalions, preventing tension and resolving problems through negotiations, and holding three more meetings. The two sides also discussed border security, human trafficking and narcotics.

The meeting was chaired by Shabir Ahmad Osmani, Chief of Staff of the Afghan Armed Forces, and Qasem Rezaei, Iran’s Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian forces. “It is very important that the relations between the two countries be cordial and good, and that circles that are opportunistic and want to create tension and create problems between the two countries do not have the opportunity. That is why the Islamic Emirate wants all border problems to be resolved through dialogue,” said Bilal Karimi, IEA deputy spokesman.

But some Afghan analysts believe that Iran, like other countries, is concerned about security threats from Afghanistan and is trying to prevent military movements along its borders. “After the Taliban (IEA) came to power, neighboring countries, including Iran, saw the situation in Afghanistan as highly concerning, and the slightest movement on the country’s borders caused concern among these countries. This has led Iranian officials to share their concerns with Taliban officials,” said Lal Mohammad Lami, an international affairs analyst.

