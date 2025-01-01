Iran’s first drone carrier joins IRGC’s fleet

TEHRAN (Reuters): Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has taken delivery of the country’s first ship capable of launching drones and helicopters at sea, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.

Amid military exercises lasting from early January to early March, Iran’s armed forces have unveiled new weaponry as Tehran braces for more friction with Israel and the United States under President Donald Trump.

“The Revolutionary Guards took action to transform a commercial ship … into a mobile naval platform capable of carrying out drone and helicopter missions in the oceans,” said Navy Commander of the Revolutionary Guards Alireza Tangsiri.

The Shahid Beheshti, a former container ship, is equipped with a 180-meter (590-ft) runway and can operate without refueling for up to one year, Tasnim said.

The ship is different from previous IRGC warships because it can launch and retrieve larger drones such as the Qaher, a miniaturized drone version of a local fighter jet.

The warship also holds fast-attack crafts and unmanned submarines, in addition to short-range anti-ship cruise missiles.

“The addition of this ship into our fleet is an important step in increasing the defense and deterrence capability of Iran in distant waters and in maintaining our national security interests,” Tangsiri added.