Iran’s foreign minister says no ‘final decision’ on ceasefire 

TEHRAN: Iran said it paused attacks on Israel Monday, but also stated it had not come to a “final decision” on a ceasefire.



“As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on the social platform X Monday evening. ”As of now, there is NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations.”



“However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards. The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later,” he added.



Shortly after, in a separate post, Araghchi said that “military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am.”



“Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute,” he added.



President Trump said earlier Monday that Israel and Iran had “fully agreed” on “a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE,” on Truth Social, adding that it was going to start “in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!”

courtesy : the hill