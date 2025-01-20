Iran’s General Staff chief praises Pakistan’s stance on Gaza

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Dr Mohammad Bagheri called on President Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the longstanding and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran, and emphasized the need to promote trade and economic relations for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

It was also highlighted that terrorism is a shared challenge, and both countries need to take effective and coordinated measures to address this challenge.

The Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces appreciated Pakistan’s stance on Gaza and Lebanon.