Iran’s Khamenei condemns ‘short-sighted’ Israeli policy after Lebanon strikes

TEHRAN (AFP): Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei condemned Saturday what he described as Israel’s “short-sighted” policy after strikes on Lebanon that Israel said killed Hezbollah’s chief Hassan Nasrallah.

“The massacre of the defenseless people in Lebanon once again revealed the ferocity of the Zionist rabid dog to everyone, and proved the short-sighted and stupid policy of the leaders of the usurping regime,” Khamenei said in a statement, without mentioning Nasrallah’s fate which has not been confirmed by the group.