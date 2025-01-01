Iran’s Khamenei names Naim Qassem, Hezbollah leader, as Lebanon ‘representative’

TEHRAN (AFP): Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei has named Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem as his “representative” in Lebanon, Iranian media reported Wednesday.

“The leader of the revolution in a decree introduced Sheikh Naim Qassem, secretary general of Hezbollah, as his representative in Lebanon,” Tasnim news agency said.

Tasnim carried a copy of the official decree which said Qassem will represent Khamenei in handling “non-litigious matters” and “managing religious affairs” in Lebanon.

The news agency recalled that Qassem’s predecessor Hassan Nasrallah — who was killed in an Israeli air strike on south Beirut in September 27 — had held the same title.

Hezbollah is part of the “axis of resistance,” an alliance of Iran-backed armed groups opposed to Israel and its US ally.

Khamenei, who has the final say in all matters of state in Iran, has representatives in all of Iran’s provinces with a mandate to collect religious funds and perform other duties.

Qassem was named Hezbollah leader in October after heir apparent Hashem Safieddine was killed in an Israeli strike shortly after Nasrallah’s death.

Hezbollah is to hold a public funeral for both Nasrallah and Safieddine on February 23. It had put off public commemorations for safety reasons until after a fragile ceasefire with Israel took hold on November 27.