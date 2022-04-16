Iran’s minister cancels trip to United States

TEHRAN (IRNA): Iran’s Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Ehsan Khandouzi on Saturday canceled his trip to the US for taking part in the World Bank’s spring summit.

Following the US government’s delay in issuing visas to the Iranian delegation and postponing visa issuance to the days leading up to the trip, Khandouzi canceled his trip to the US for taking part in the World Bank’s spring summit.

This is not the first time the US government has not fulfilled its commitments to international institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund and is sabotaging the presence of a delegation from Iran at international summits.

The US abuse of international institutions has not been limited to this case, while it has prevented Iran from using its rights in international institutions by imposing illegal sanctions.

