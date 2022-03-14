Iran’s missile strikes in Iraq

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has confirmed on Sunday that its elite unit has targeted “the Zionists’ center of plotting and evil” by highly precise missile strikes on Erbil city of Iraq on Saturday night. According to the statement issued by the IRGC, the action was the response to the recent crimes by the fake Zionist regime in line with the previous notices of the Iranian authority to it that Zionists’ crimes wouldn’t go unanswered. The Iranian elite force further warned Israel that the recurrence of any type of malign activities by the Israeli regime would receive a tough, decisive, and devastating response from the Iranian side. According to details, the IRGC attacked the office of the Kurdistan24 24TV Channel in Erbil city with 12 ballistic missiles while no casualties occurred except minor injuries to a resident. According to reports, the building was adjacent to the under-construction building of the American diplomatic mission in the region and allegedly was being used as an office by the Israeli Intelligence Service, Mossad.

The government of Iraq strongly protested Iran’s military adventure inside Iraqi territory and demanded a frank and clear explanation from Iran regarding the ballistic missile attack on its provincial capital of Kurdistan. The international community including the United States, the UK, France, and other nations had denounced Iran’s military action inside Iraq and called on the Raisi government to respect Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The US Department of States has said that America stands with its Iraqi partners, including in the Kurdistan Region, and will help its allies to defend themselves. France called on Tehran to return to the negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and put an end to such irresponsible and dangerous behavior that can jeopardize regional peace and stability.

Iran’s missile strikes inside Iraqi territory against alleged Mossad’s undercover office is a surprising move, particularly the nature of the target and the response of the Iranian strategists does not correspond to the action of the IRGC. Although, Iran had been a victim of Israeli conspiracies and covert actions including sabotage attempts in sensitive Irani nuclear installations, the killing of Irani Scientists, and support of anti-government elements in Iran during the past. Recently, an Israeli strike in Syria had killed two officers of the IRGC. Hence, attacking a nonmilitary target in a foreign country by using ballistic missiles has a psychological and political impact with a lesser military significance. Currently, Iran has an unparalleled influence in Iraq and Iraqi Shia militant organizations are capable of responding effectively to such anti-Iran elements on Iraqi soil, yet such massive military activity without any accomplishment has served the purpose of a warning to Iran’s enemy. The Israeli government refused to comment on Iran’s attack and accusations against it. Presently, some circles suggest that the attack was against the US interests in the region and provoking the Biden administration to repay Iran’s belligerence with the same coin. So far, the US government and Israel are evaluating the situation and weighing their options in the prevailing situation. In fact, Iran’s concerns are genuine and Israeli conspiracies in the region are being controlled from Iraq, hence the Intelligence operation was the best suitable means of thwarting an Intelligence threat, while destruction of a building can’t halt the enemy’s invisible invasion.