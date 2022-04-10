Iran’s nuclear ambitions and the JCPOA

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that Tehran will not step back from exercising its right to develop a peaceful nuclear program. According to him, Iran had categorically mentioned that its nuclear industry is peaceful, and the Iranian government will continue to support the research work of scientists on the peaceful uses of nuclear energy. The Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to be committed to implementing its legal tasks and stop succumbing to excessive demands, pressures, and malign operations from Iran’s enemies, particularly the Israeli regime. According to him, Iran has had 77 achievements in various nuclear-related fields including a comprehensive plan for the promotion of the nuclear industry.

The ongoing indirect talks between the United States and Iran for the revival of the Iran nuclear deal had reached a decisive point, both parties had reached a consensus on technical parameters and waiting for a decision by the political leadership for the restoration of the JCPOA. However, Iranian leaders are of the view that Iran will not abandon peaceful nuclear research in wider domains ranging from Pharmaceutical and medical use to industrial and technological use of the nuclear R& D programs. According to Iranian authorities, the AEOI has prepared the Comprehensive Strategic Document of Iran’s Nuclear Industry for the development of human resources, radiation application covering all domestic products, and nuclear power generation for the next two decades. According to experts, after the revival of the JCPOA, the IAEA’s inspectors would have full access to all nuclear installations and all those sites that can be used for nuclear activities by the Iranian government, so it can easily monitor Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities. In fact, the peaceful use of nuclear energy is a fundamental right of every nation in the world, and no one including the IAEA can bar a country from peaceful nuclear research on the baseless assumptions and vague assertions, so far this topic is not on the list of contentious issues between Iran and its rival western nations.