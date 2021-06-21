Iran’s nuclear deal, new episode

The negotiators of the Iran Nuclear deal in the Austrian Capital Vienna had temporarily halted their talks for 10 days on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) commonly known as Iran’s Nuclear deal. According to reports, the negotiators from China, Russia, Britain, France, and Germany met in Vienna and had stock of previous talks and decided to go to their capitals for necessary consultation with their governments before hitting the final deal. As said, significant progress had been made during these indirect negotiations between Iran and members of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA except the United States, who already pulled out of the deal in 2018. Russian Permanent Representative to the IAEA, Mr. Mikhail Ulyanov has shared at the twitter Platform that an agreement on the restoration of the Iran nuclear deal was within reach. According to him, there was nearly absolute understanding about US sanctions against Iran that were to be lifted and that a list of steps Iran was to make to get back to its commitments had been nearly agreed.

The Joint Commission of JCPOA has had several meetings in Vienna after initiation of indirect talks to discuss prospects for the United States’ possible return to the deal and steps needed to ensure full and efficient compliance with the deal’s terms by all its signatories. The commission members remained engaged in deliberations of restoring the nuclear deal during informal meetings in various formats. The JCPOA participants also held separate consultations with the US delegation to inform them about the progress made during the indirect talks on the subject.

Presently, the indirect talks at Vienna have reached a decisive point and participants are hopeful to make some breakthrough during the next round of talks. However, the recent meeting of the Joint Commission was overshadowed by the victory of Ebrahim Raisi in Iran’s Presidential election, which put hard-liners in a position to sabotage the deal, which is at its final stage. According to reports, the United States and its allies are in efforts to conclude the Nuclear deal with Rouhani administration instead of new President elect Ebrahim Raisi, due to his conservative approach. US media and Intelligence apparatus had echoed their prophecies regarding Raisi’s hardline and strict approach towards Iran’s western rivals particularly the United States.

Although, there are different opinions regarding Raisi’s response to resumption of Iran’s nuclear deal. Some analysts suggest that as the ongoing negotiations have full confidence of Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei therefore Raisi is not likely to create any obstacle in the reinstatement of JCPOA by the Iranian government. During these talks, the temporary legal arrangement between Iran and IAEA is again going to expire on June 24, therefore both parties are likely to extend the provisions of additional protocol of 2015 for another short term to keep the International watchdog’s monitoring mechanism in place at Iran’s nuclear sites.

Both Iran and America have some kind of urgency to swap the deal in coming months because Americans want to make it before inauguration of the newly elected President of Iran and Iranian authorities also want to make it in that way to avoid further delay/ complications. Earlier, Americans were in view to add some more strings against Iranian nuclear ambitions but in the backdrop of Raisi’s entry into Iran’s Presidential Palace in near future, now US officials perceive the restoration of JCPOA as a big achievement.