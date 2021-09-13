Iran’s nuclear delusion

Director General, International Atom Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi has visited Tehran recently in connection with Iran-IAEA deadlock on the issue of Inspector’s access to monitoring cameras installed inside Iranian Nuclear installations. Rafael Grossi held constructive discussions with the head of Iran’s Atom Energy Organization (IAEO), Mohammad Salami in Tehran, and a joint declaration regarding latest developments was issued by the two sides. According to the statement the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, will visit Tehran for consultations with the Iranian government on issues related to the nuclear deal. It was said that both sides agreed with the removal of memory cards of the cameras installed in Iran’s nuclear facilities and seal them to be maintained in Iran and to insert new memory cards. The two sides emphasized that the mutual confidence between Iran and the IAEA must remain intact and the agency should have a significant role in carrying out its legal tasks in advancing Iran’s nuclear energy. The inspectors of the international agency were again allowed to use surveillance cameras from Iranian nuclear facilities in result of recent negotiations between Grossi and the head of the IAEO. According to the statement, both sides agreed that Iran would attend the upcoming board of governors meeting of the IAEA and continue current negotiations on the sidelines.

Iran, International watchdog, and Western powers entered a blind alley during recent weeks when all the arrangements of the International Community with Iran expired including temporary agreement for monitoring of its nuclear installations and enrichment activities, indirect negotiations, and other engagements. Apparently, Iran was totally free from all international obligations in respect of its nuclear program during these days. The situation frustrated the United States and its European allies, and these nations planned to censure Iran during an ongoing meeting of the Board of Governors of the IAEA during the current week. According to experts, although the two sides are out of the more tense situation after the recent Groosi-Eslami meeting, there are several hurdles in the way forward to complete return to the 2015 Iran Nuclear deal. The IAEA is also probing into another dispute with Iran regarding traces of uranium at three former undeclared nuclear sites, which is under discussions between them.

On the other hand, the indirect talks between the US and Iran are after the sixth round of talks in June. The new Iranian government signaled for restoration of the indirect talks in September but also conveyed reservations on the progress made in the talks by the previous government. The Raisi administration wants to renegotiate some of the aspects which were settled down by the Iranian negotiators during the Rouhani regime. Apparently, the indirect talks will recommence from the beginning and both sides have a long way to go on the subject. However, the Spokesman for US Department of State, Ned Price, said that US had made it clear that it is ready to resume talks in Vienna and expects that seventh round would pick up where sixth round left off. Price hoped that Iranian government would seize the opportunity, however, he warned that if Iran’s nuclear program reaches a point which drops the nonproliferation benefits, the US can change its discourse during the coming days. The situation is changing every single day and the international community fears the grave prospects of the failure of the parties in renewal of the nuclear deal.