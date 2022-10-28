Iran’s political crisis

According to the western media, Iran’s supreme Leader vowed to retaliate against those threatening the country’s security after the massacre of Shiite pilgrims in a religious shrine, an assault claimed by Islamic State. Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the assailants will surely be punished and urged the nation to deal with the enemy and its traitorous or ignorant agents through unity and national resilience.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is battling a weeks-long public uprising and political unrest after the death of 22 years old Kurdish girl in Police custody. There have been countrywide violent protests and clashes between Secuirty Forces and protesters over the past six weeks. The continued violence cost the lives of 30 security personnel, while over 13,800 people had been arrested by the security forces. The protesters who earlier demanded justice for Mahsa Amni, are now calling for the death of Iranian top spiritual leader Ali Khamenei and an end to the Islamic Republic, which has become one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s clerical leadership since the dawn of the Islamic revolution in 1979. The newest trend in Iran’s ongoing violence has drawn thousands of Iranians onto the streets and caused a colossal challenge for the Raisi government.

Interestingly, the Iranian government is applying previously used recipes including the use of brutal force, accusations against foreign powers for instigating violence, and conspiring against the clerical regime. The recent Islamic State terror attack on a religious shrine has further intensified the violence and added maximum pressure on the government. In fact, unnecessary suppression and social restrictions had caused negative sentiments in the masses about the Islamic regime, which needs a recalibration of basic human rights by the Raisi government to address public grievances. Presently, the Iranian judiciary and opposition had raised voices about the government’s mistakes and mishandling of public affairs, which merits the government’s attention, otherwise, their adversaries will use these anti-government sentiments in their favor.