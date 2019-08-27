Iran’s president Rouhani rules out talks with Donald Trump

TEHRAN (AP): Iranian president Hassan Rouhani has ruled out meeting Donald Trump until the US lifts sanctions on the Islamic republic, saying he would not take part in a photo opportunity.

Mr Rouhani made the comments on Tuesday in a speech on state television, a day after French president Emmanuel Macron suggested at the G7 summit that he could broker a meeting between the Iranian and US leaders. Mr Trump had said at the Biarritz summit that he would agree to meet Iran’s president “if the circumstances were correct”.

But Iran, which accuses the Trump administration of waging an economic war against the country, played down the prospect of negotiations. Mr Rouhani said there would be no “positive development” until the US lifted its sanctions on Tehran.

“Iran is seeking a resolution to the problems through reasonable means rather than taking photos,” Mr Rouhani said. “If [Mr Trump] just wants to take photo with Hassan Rouhani that would not be possible.”

Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister who met Mr Macron at the G7, said he had told French officials that any meeting between Mr Rouhani and Mr Trump was “unimaginable”.

Mr Trump has on occasions expressed interest in meeting Iran’s leaders, in the same way that he has met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. But Tehran has consistently said it would not negotiate while sanctions remained. In July, Mr Trump invited Mr Zarif to meet him in the White House during a visit to the US, but Iran turned down the offer.

Washington and Tehran have been locked in a stand-off since Mr Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear accord Iran signed with world powers and imposed crippling sanctions. Iran has responded by increasing its nuclear activity and exceeding the limits on key elements of the accord.

France has been working with the UK and Germany — the European signatories to the agreement — to try to save the deal and de-escalate tensions in the Gulf. At the G7 summit, Mr Macron, who had spoken by phone with Mr Rouhani, suggested there could be a meeting between the Iranian and US leaders within weeks.

An EU spokesperson said on Tuesday that the bloc would “support and welcome any diplomatic efforts to find the way out of the crisis, de-escalate the situation in the region and preserve the [nuclear deal]”.

One senior European diplomat said the Macron initiative appeared to reflect a variety of motives, including to save the accord, defuse the Gulf crisis, further his growing authority in the EU, and road-test a way of working with Mr Trump. But the official said it was not clear what Iran was being offered to come to the negotiating table.

“Macron is very keen to get movement on this for a number of reasons. But without concrete action I do not see any reason why it would provide Iran the incentive to sign up,” the diplomat said.

The Trump administration has said it would continue to intensify pressure on Iran in an attempt to persuade Tehran to come to the negotiating table. But Iran has also been adamant that it will not negotiate under the threat of economic sanctions.

However, Mr Trump hinted at the G7 that he could be willing to relax his “maximum pressure” strategy against Iran. The Trump administration has vowed to drive Iranian oil exports to zero, but Mr Trump suggested in Biarritz that states could club together to provide Tehran with an emergency credit line backed by its crude production.

“They may need some money to get them over a very rough patch and if they do need money, and it would be secured by oil?.?.?.?so we are really talking about a letter of credit,” he said in a news conference. “It would be from numerous countries.

”The White House has not clarified whether Mr Trump has changed his position on Iran. Any effort to provide a lifeline to Tehran could hurt the US president as he starts to focus more on his re-election campaign ahead of the 2020 presidential race.

Tehran has repeatedly insisted it can “resist” the US pressure. But the sanctions have pushed Iran into a deep recession and caused its oil exports to plummet from about 2.8m barrels per day in mid-2018 to less than 500,000 bpd.

Any talks with Mr Trump would have to be approved by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, who has the final say on all state matters. Mr Khamenei has ruled out negotiations with the US, describing any such talks as “double poison”.

The US pressure on Iran has emboldened regime hardliners who feel vindicated in their criticism of the nuclear deal and a weakened Mr Rouhani, a pragmatist who sealed the accord in his first term.

Hossein Shariatmadari, editor of Kayhan, a state-run newspaper viewed as the hardliners’ mouthpiece, wrote on Tuesday that a meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Rouhani would be “madness”.“

The nuclear deal is the most obvious outcome of your meetings and talks with the US, which no one — I insist no one — has the least doubt was a disaster,” he said.

Mohammad Ali Abtahi, a reformist vice-president, said Mr Rouhani should be wary of being seen to positively react to the notion of talks with Mr Trump, saying the Iranian leader could fall into a “major political trap”.