Iran’s Revolutionary guards reveal underground missile base near Persian Gulf coast

TEHRAN (Sputnik): The base’s unveiling comes amid boiling tensions between the Islamic Republic and the US-Israeli alliance, with Iran blaming Tel Aviv for the November 2020 murder of a top nuclear scientist, and Washington beefing up its military presence in the Middle East following a December rocket on the US Embassy compound in Baghdad.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has publicized the existence of a new top-secret underground missile base belonging to the IRGC Navy.

Photos and video of the new base published by Iranian media shows senior officers touring the facility, walking past rows of anti-ship missiles. Video also shows long tunnels wide enough to allow for two-way traffic by mobile, truck-based missile launchers.

The IRGC wasn’t exactly subtle about who the unveiling of the missile base is directed at, with the video showing officers walking over painted flags of the United States and Israel as they entered the base.

IRGC Commander Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, on hand toe inaugurate the new facility, said the base is”one of several bases housing teh Guards’ Navy’s strategic missiles.”