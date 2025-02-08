Iran’s Supreme leader calls for closer engagement with Afghanistan

KABUL (Amu Tv): Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has issued a directive emphasizing the need for maximum engagement with Afghanistan, an Iranian diplomat said.

Alireza Ahmadi, Iran’s consul general in Balkh province, told reporters in Mazar-e-Sharif on Saturday that Khamenei had instructed officials to prioritize engagement with Afghanistan, adding that “the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that regional problems should be resolved by the countries of the region.”

Ahmadi stated that Iran supports any initiative that contributes to peace and stability, in line with its policies. Strengthening economic ties with Afghanistan, he added, remains a priority for Tehran, with ongoing discussions aimed at expediting the organization of a trade exhibition between the two nations.

Highlighting Iran’s progress since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Ahmadi pointed to advancements in technology, education, women’s rights, minority rights, economic development, and regional diplomacy. He also underscored Iran’s longstanding stance against foreign intervention, describing “awareness, resistance, and self-reliance” as key lessons from the revolution.

Iran has maintained diplomatic ties with the Taliban and has expanded its engagement with Afghanistan since the group’s takeover in 2021.