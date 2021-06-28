Iraq – Egypt – Jordan alliance

Three Arab States and American allies Iraq, Egypt and Jordan are gradually coming closer and forging a strategic partnership through an array of multifaceted arrangements among them. Recently, the leaders of three nations including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Jordanian King Abdullah met in Baghdad. Historically, this was the first visit of any Egyptian head of the state to Iraq since the first Gulf war in 1990. Apparently, the three nations are forming a bloc through a tri-nation cooperation in Security, diplomacy, and Economic fields. According to some analysts, this intentional effort is aimed at forming another counterbalance bloc against two non-Arab Muslim states Iran and Turkey as already exist in shape of Saudi Arabia, and GCC States. Interestingly, both Arab blocks are American allies and have better ties with Israel.

The first meeting of the tri-nation leadership was held in March 2019 which laid the foundation of cooperation among them. In fact, the three states have many things in common such as all the three governments are facing internal political threat from their opposition, having weak economies, and have significant opportunities of mutual trade and cooperation among themselves. During recent years, the three nations had signed cooperation deals in the energy, health, and education sectors. Meanwhile Egypt and Iraq signed 15 deals and memorandums of understanding in various sectors including oil, roads, housing, construction, and trade. Iraq and Egypt also concluded an agreement to supply 12 million barrels of Basra crude oil to Egypt through Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) during 2021. Furthermore, both nations are planning to build a pipeline to export 1 million barrels per day of Iraqi crude from the southern city of Basra to Jordan’s Red Sea port of Aqaba. Three countries are also working to establish a joint economic zone through coordinated efforts. Their focus of cooperation is mainly in the economic and political domain which is likely to expand in fields of security and defence.

According to analysts, the three countries have full support of the Biden administration and quiet willingness of Saudi government because this block is being forged as a Counterweight to Iran and Turkey in the coming days. Although Turkey is a US ally, Turkish resurgence against Israel over the issue of freedom flotilla, involvement in Libyan conflict and purchase of S-400 air defense Missile System from Russia had been viewed seriously by Washington. The United States and NATO want to promote Egypt as a counterweight to Turkey by lessening Sisi’s economic and financial worries through regional cooperation among Egypt- Iran and Jordan. Some experts termed this partnership as revival of Arab Cooperation Council (ACC) formed by the three countries during 1989-1990. The other important aspect of trilateral relations is to intensify consultation and coordination between the three countries on the most important regional issues. The three nations have similar approach on Palestinian issue, Israeli threat, Turkish activism and regional political dynamics in the Middle East region and adjacent African territories. In fact, Uncle Sam is very prudent in his approach and tactfully utilizing the resources of regional countries against each other. Although there are multilayer mechanisms in Arab world such as OIC, Arab League, Gulf Cooperation Council, and newly emerged Iraq- Egypt- Jordan alliance, all these platforms proved to be insufficient for resolution of bilateral disputes of Arab states. However, it is the success of America and Israel that today Arab states fear more from each other instead of their common enemy Israel.