Iraq expresses support to Pakistan on Kashmir dispute

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq Sheikh Dr Hamam Hamoudi has said that Iraq strongly supports Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir dispute and it should be resolved according to aspirations of Kashmiri people in the light of UN Security Council resolutions.

He expressed these views during his separate meetings with Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam, Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee Foreign Affairs Malik Ehsanullah Tiwana and Leadership of All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Islamabad on Monday.

Dr Hamam Hamoudi said the international community should influence India to stop atrocities in held Kashmir and ensure the provision of right to self-determination as promised by world body.

He said Kashmir and Palestine are oldest un-resolved issues on the agenda of United Nations and the global forum should play its due role in their resolution. He strongly condemned the use of pallet guns against unarmed Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir. He said Pakistan should highlight these atrocities and human rights violation of Indian Forces at every international forum.

Leader of Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq said peace in the region is very imperative for development, prosperity and stability and Pakistan and India should hold dialogue to resolve these issues. He said Iraq also appreciates Pakistan’s full support on Palestine issue. He said that Iraq wants to benefit from the huge experience of Pakistan in counter terrorism.

Dr Hamam Hamoudi said that his government will welcome Pakistani investment in different sectors of Iraq including infrastructure, energy, agriculture, health and education. He said that both counties can cooperate in tourism as large number of Pakistani visits Iraq for Ziara in Najaf and Kabala.

In his views, Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam said that Pakistan welcomes the Iraqi support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue. He said Pakistan is highlighting the core issue on international forums with proofs of human rights violations.

Syed Fakhar Imam said number of reports have been released and published by international bodies including United Nations, EU, Amnesty International and other well-reputed newspapers which document the Indian atrocities in occupied valley. He regretted India is not allowing the UN Observers and independent media to visit the valley and see for itself the real situation of valley.

The Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir said that the relations between Pakistan and Iraq are being strengthened.

Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee Foreign Affairs Malik Ehsanullah Tiwana said that Pakistan welcomes the Iraqi suggestion in enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries and it will take every possible step in regard. He also appreciated the Iraqi stance on Kashmir issue and expressed hope that Iraq will also highlight the core issue on world forums.

Earlier, a delegation of All Parties Hurriyet Conference led by Syed Abdullah Gilani briefed the Iraqi delegation about the situation of held Kashmir and said that the movement for freedom will be continued despite Indian brutalities.