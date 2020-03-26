Iraq extends coronavirus curfew until April 11

BAGHDAD (AA): Iraq’s caretaker government on Thursday announced it will extend a countrywide curfew until April 11, as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“The Council of Ministers has decided to extend the curfew until April 11,” said a statement issued by caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s office.

On March 17, Iraq announced a curfew across the country until March 28.

A total of 363 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed by Iraqi authorities.

Iraq has taken preventive measures, including curfews, suspension of education, closure of public places such as parks, cafes, cinemas and mosques, as well as air travel suspension.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 175 countries and territories, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 474,000 cases have been reported worldwide since last December, with the death toll above 21,000 and nearly 116,000 successful recoveries.