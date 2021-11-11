Iraq shows willingness to export migrants from Belarus

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Iraqi Kurds, together with the Iraqi authorities, are discussing the possibility of sending a flight to Belarus to take out fellow citizens, Khoshavi Babakr, a representative of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Russia, told RIA Novosti.

“The latest information that I am informed, these migrants are not only Kurds, they are generally from Iraq. The Kurdistan Ministry of Internal Affairs is negotiating with Baghdad on preparations for sending an airplane there in order to return those who agree. Many, apparently, want to return, but found themselves in such a situation that they cannot return, “he said.

The Kurdish politician said that there is no talk of a possible arrangement of migrants in European countries.

“Negotiations are underway with all parties, both with Poland and with Belarus, to withdraw, to provide assistance. They are in the cold in the forest, we are talking about the death of people. If steps are not taken, people may die,” Babakr added.

He noted that both the central authorities of Iraq and the Democratic Party of Kurdistan are conducting negotiations through their own channels, including in Poland.

Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants on the border with Belarus, accusing Minsk of creating a migration crisis. Minsk rejects all charges. In connection with the situation, the President of Poland introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering with Belarus, the army and the police were involved in protecting the border. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money nor energy for this.” The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory.

On Monday, the State B-order Committee of Belarus reported that a large group of refugees, mostly Kurds, headed towards the border of Belarus with Poland. More than 2 thousand refugees, including a significant number of women and children, stopped in front of the Polish barriers on the border line, they set up a spontaneous camp. The Polish security forces do not let them through, the migrants made attempts to overcome the obstacles.

Iraqi Deputy Minister for Migration and Migrants Karim al-Nuri told RIA Novosti on November 10 that Baghdad intends to return to their homeland those refugees who want to, including with the help of the Iraqi embassy in Russia, since Iraq does not have an embassy in Belarus. He noted that the Iraqi authorities asked other countries not to allow Iraqis to get to Belarus as a sign of goodwill for the EU after Brussels threatened to impose sanctions on Iraq.