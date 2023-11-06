Iraq to hold provincial elections on November 6

BAGHDAD (AFP): Iraq’s parliament has set November 6 as the date for elections for provincial councils, powerful bodies that were dissolved amid anti-government protests in 2019.

“Provincial elections will take place on November 6, 2023,” a statement from parliament said Monday, after lawmakers agreed on the date overnight.

The elections for the councils, the first in a decade, will take place in 15 of 18 Iraqi provinces, excluding the three provinces in the autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq.

The provincial councils, created by the 2005 constitution following the fall of Saddam Hussein’s regime, carry relatively significant power in federal Iraq, including allocating the budgets for health, transport and education.

The last provincial elections took place in 2013, when loyalists of then prime minister Nuri Al-Maliki came out on top.

The next provincial elections should have taken place in 2018, but were postponed.

A year later, amid vast anti-government rallies, protesters demanded and obtained the dissolution of the provincial councils, in part because critics accused them of being rife with corruption.

Alaa Al-Rikabi, an independent MP who emerged in the aftermath of the October 2019 protest movement, condemned the return of the councils.

“We refuse to allow them to be reinstated,” he said, adding that they “open the door wide to corruption.”